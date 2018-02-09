IN THE STUDIO:
Samson Free Movie Weekend

It’s another FREE movie weekend as 94.1 KXOJ presents a sneak peak of the movie “Samson” Monday February 12th at Cinemark Tulsa at 71st and Highway 169. “Samson” from Pure Flix Entertainment, is based on the powerful, biblical epic of a champion chosen by God to deliver Israel. His supernatural strength and impulsive decisions quickly pit him against the oppressive Philistine empire. Sign up for your chance to win passes for Monday’s free screening of “Samson” from Your Choice for the Family 94.1 KXOJ.

Find out more about Samson the movie by clicking here.

*Winners will be notified via email on Monday Feb 12th by 10am. Pass does not guarantee admission. Theater is overbooked to ensure full capacity.

