Sunshine Furniture Construction Event

Perhaps you’ve seen them on TV? But you’ve NEVER heard Sunshine Furniture on KXOJ! Well that’s changing with your invitation to brave the construction this Saturday at 71st and Memorial where KXOJ listeners will be treated to first class service at one of the largest furniture and most personable furniture stores in the state. Why Saturday you ask? That’s when Sunshine Furniture is offering free professional delivery and set-up with any purchase. That means they unpack everything, set up your new furniture and even haul away the container. There’s one more “perk” this Saturday that they’ve never offered before & we’ll tell you about it tomorrow!!

Join Katie from the morning show this Saturday from 10 to 1 as we broadcast live at Sunshine Furniture and let’s Conquer the Construction at 71st and Memorial and share in the spoils! Plus, I’ll have Winter Jam AND Thunder tickets to give away😊. So, put on your KXOJ hard-hats and look for the construction on the SW corner of 71st and Memorial.