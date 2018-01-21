IN THE STUDIO:
Sunshine Furniture Construction Event

Perhaps you’ve seen them on TV?  But you’ve NEVER heard them on KXOJ!  Well that’s about to change this Saturday at Sunshine Furniture. BUT BE WARNED…the construction at 71st and Memorial makes it tricky to get to Sunshine Furniture!  So why bother?  Listen Tuesday and we’ll share the treasures on the OTHER SIDE of that construction that’ll make it absolutely worth your time this Saturday!

Join Katie from the morning show this Saturday from 10 to 1 as we broadcast live at Sunshine Furniture and let’s Conquer the Construction at 71st and Memorial and share in the spoils! Plus, I’ll have Winter Jam AND Thunder tickets to give away😊.  So, put on your KXOJ hard-hats and look for the construction on the SW corner of 71st and Memorial.

Contact Us

KXOJ Radio
2448 E. 81st Suite 5500
Tulsa, Ok 74137
(918) 492-2660 (office)
(918) 460-KXOJ (studio)
(918) 512-1009 (text)
email: kxoj@kxoj.com

