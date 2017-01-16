Text To Win Roadshow Tickets

IN THE STUDIO:
We’re giving away free tickets to The Rock and Worship Roadshow coming to the BOK Center on February 25th! The Roadshow Tour Bus will stop by 3 times per day with free tickets and VIP experiences for you to win! Enter by texting the word ROADSHOW to 460-KXOJ. That’s 918-460-5965.

Starting January 23rd the tour bus will stop by and call out a name at 7:20, 11:20 and 3:20 each weekday. If you hear your name and call us back within 9 minutes and 41 seconds, you’ll win tickets and maybe even the VIP experience to the show starring Steven Curtis Chapman, Francesca Battistelli, Jordan Feliz and more!

Sponsored by Phone Doctors…We bring New Life to you and your Device! Visit phonedoctors.com for their 8 area locations… and your choice for the family, 94.1 KXOJ!

