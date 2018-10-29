KXOJ and Thrivent Financial have teamed up for a season of Thanks and Giving to kick off the holiday season. The “Thanks” part is to say thank you for listening by giving away some great prizes every week. The “Giving” part is where Thrivent and you come in. Every week we’ll highlight a non-profit that Thrivent believes in and invites you to give to this season. Thrivent will lead by example too, by presenting a donation to each of our featured charities.

The week of November 5th you’ll have an opportunity to win free ticket the Roadshow Christmas Tour December 6th at BOK Center and learn more about our featured charities.

The week of November 12th it’s all about Steven Curtis Chapman’s birthday and solo show at FBC Broken Arrow. We’ll giveaway tickets to the concert and we’re inviting all concert goers to show your thanks to Steven for 30 years of great music by making a birthday card and bringing it to the show (his birthday is Nov 21st). Thrivent will also make a donation to Show Hope, the adoption foundation started by Steven Curtis and Mary Beth Chapman.

Then the week of November 19th it’s our annual Thanksgiving radiothon for John 3:16 Mission. Join us for this special broadcast on Tuesday and Wednesday before celebrating Thanksgiving with your family.

The week of November 26th we’re back with a free concert for everyone thanks to ORU and Thrivent! Citizen Way on concert for FREE at the Mabee Center on Friday night, November 30th! Bring your family and if you can, bring an unwrapped toy for the Salvation Army toy drive. We’d love to see you there. We’ll also give away VIP seating all week long on the morning show.

Then on December 3rd we start turning to Christmas with the focus on the Christmas Road Show at BOK Center December 6th with Matthew West, Matt Maher and more. We’ll give away more tickets to this event and join Thrivent in making a special donation to Compassion during the show. The week doesn’t end with the Thursday concert though, as we’ll gather again on Saturday for the Tulsa Christmas Parade. Listen for a chance to win reserved seating for your family!

It’s our small way of saying THANK YOU for another tremendous year and we hope you’ll be encouraged to show your thanks by giving to your church and these wonderful ministries that are highlighted.