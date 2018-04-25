The Thank You Listener Tour

Throughout the course of a year, a month or even a week, we might be in several different places around Tulsa- at a live broadcast or concert or special event. However, sometimes to be able to visit with everyone you’d like, you just have to get out of the city a little bit and visit some of the surrounding areas. So, we’ve picked 6 locations this May for our initial Thank You Listener Tour!

All during May, Dave & Katie will take the morning show on the road and visit main street cafe’s and favorite breakfast restaurants in Pryor, Sapulpa, Wagoner, Pawhuska, Sand Springs and Claremore just so we can look you in the eye and say THANK YOU for listening to 94.1 KXOJ.

We want to invite you to drop by and join us. We’ll have lots of gifts including a chance to win an autographed guitar from Building 429, an echo Dot in each town, free CD’s for the first 20 people and lots more. We’re also joined by our sponsor ORU Online Learning who will have lots of free prizes as well.

So come by and let us shake your hand, grab a photo and just say thank you for being a part of the KXOJ family!

Locations and Dates:

Thursday, May 3rd: Boomerang Diner in Wagoner from 7-9am (227 E Cherokee St)

Tuesday, May 8th: Boomerang Diner in Sand Springs from 7-9am (120 N Main St)

Thursday, May 10th: Thomas Restaurant in Pryor from 7-9am (215 S Mill St)

Tuesday, May 22nd: Buffalo Joes in Pawhuska from 7-9am (403 E Main St)

Thursday, May 24th: Hugo’s Family Restaurant in Claremore from 7-9am (1217 Archer Dr)

Thursday, May 31st: Café USA in Sapulpa from 7-9am (725 S Mission St)