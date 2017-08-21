The Top 40 of KXOJ’s 40 Years

We’re going to countdown the top 40 songs of our 40 years of broadcasting on KXOJ. Join us for the show Labor Day weekend, but first – we need you to vote!

Use the ballot below to pick up to 5 of your favorite all-time songs. We’ve listed the top 15 chart-toppers from each decade to help you, OR just use the comment box to write in your own top songs, whatever is easiest for you!

Your votes will help determine the final top 40 songs and one voter will win a pair of tickets to every KXOJ concert for the rest of the year!

Remember, it’s an open ballot. You do not HAVE to pick a song from each decade, you can simply write in your favorites in the comments section. The decade lists are there to help you remember some of the top charting songs.

Favorite KXOJ song from the 80's: Imperials One More Song For You Rich Mullins Awesome God DeGarmo & Key Destined To Win Amy Grant El Shaddai Michael W. Smith Friends Petra Graverobber Michael W. Smith Great Is The Lord Steven Curtis Chapman His Eyes Amy Grant Lead Me On Margaret Becker Never For Nothing Russ Taff Rock Solid Steve Camp Run To The Battle David Meece Seventy Times Seven Russ Taff We Will Stand Randy Stonehill Who Will Save The Children

Favorite KXOJ song from the 90's: 4HIM A Man You Would Write About Audio Adrenaline Big House Point of Grace Circle Of Friends Chris Rice Deep Enough To Dream Steven Curtis Chapman Dive Jars Of Clay Flood Out Of The Grey If I Know You DC Talk Into Jesus Jars Of Clay Love Song For A Savior Jaci Velasquez On My Knees Michael W. Smith Rocketown Rich Mullins Sometimes By Step Avalon Testify To Love 4HIM The Basics Of Life Steven Curtis Chapman The Great Adventure

Favorite KXOJ song from the 2000's: MERCYME I Can Only Imagine Aaron Shust My Saviour My God Audio Adrenaline Ocean Floor Casting Crowns Praise You In The Storm CHAPMAN, STEVEN CURTIS Cinderella Chris Tomlin How Great Is Our God Chris Tomlin Holy Is The Lord David Crowder Band Open Skies HEATH, BRANDON I'm Not Who I Was Jeremy Camp I Still Believe Switchfoot Dare You To Move Third Day Cry Out To Jesus Third Day Trust In Jesus Todd Agnew Grace Like Rain TREE63 Blessed Be Your Name

Favorite KXOJ song from the 2010's: Chris Tomlin God Of this City DAIGLE, LAUREN Trust In You FELIZ, JORDAN The River HILLSONG UNITED Oceans NEWSBOYS God's Not Dead Shawn McDonald We Are Brave Sidewalk Prophets The Words I Would Say STORY, LAURA Blessings Tenth Avenue North Love Is Here TOBYMAC Speak Life tobyMac Move (Keep Walkin') tobyMac Feel It (Feat. Mr. TalkBox) tobyMac Beyond Me TOMLIN, CHRIS Our God TOMLIN, CHRIS Good Good father

