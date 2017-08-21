The Top 40 of KXOJ’s 40 Years

We’re going to countdown the top 40 songs of our 40 years of broadcasting on KXOJ. Join us for the show Labor Day weekend, but first – we need you to vote!
Use the ballot below to pick up to 5 of your favorite all-time songs. We’ve listed the top 15 chart-toppers from each decade to help you, OR just use the comment box to write in your own top songs, whatever is easiest for you!
Your votes will help determine the final top 40 songs and one voter will win a pair of tickets to every KXOJ concert for the rest of the year!
Remember, it’s an open ballot. You do not HAVE to pick a song from each decade, you can simply write in your favorites in the comments section. The decade lists are there to help you remember some of the top charting songs.