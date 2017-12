It’s the tobyMac 12 Days Of Christmas! Sign up below and then listen to Dave & Katie for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Hits Deep Tour on March 15th at the BOK Center featuring tobyMac, Mandisa, Danny Gokey, Ryan Stevenson and Finding Favour. Not only that, each winner will win a special bonus gift from one of the artists on the Hits Deep Tour! Sign up now for your chance to win!

Name * First Last

Phone *

Email *

Date of Birth *