Tulsa Christmas Parade 2017

Bring your family and join KXOJ at this year’s Tulsa Christmas Parade at 2pm on Saturday December 9th. This year’s theme is “A Storybook Christmas”. Join us at 5th & Boulder for our “Gateway To The Tulsa Christmas Parade” live broadcast at 1 o’clock with Gateway Mortgage Group, followed by the parade at 2pm. Listen to KXOJ to win VIP passes to enjoy the parade from our grandstand at 5th & Boulder- that’s the corner to be at for the best view and to join the KXOJ family. Don’t miss the Tulsa Christmas Parade- December 9th, 2pm, 5th & Boulder downtown. Courtesy of Gateway Mortgage Group and 94.1, KXOJ!