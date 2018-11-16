KXOJ would like to invite all generations to the 2018 Tulsa Christmas Parade to celebrate nine decades of Christmas parades in Tulsa by gathering with us on Saturday, December 8th at 1:00 PM, starting at 6th and Boston.

For many decades, Tulsans have come together to celebrate Christmas in a downtown setting. The first record of these types of events in the community date back to the late nineteenth and early twentieth-centuries. However, it wasn’t until the late 1920s that an organized parade became part of the tradition—leading the way to what is now a major and much-anticipated event throughout the area.

