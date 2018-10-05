KXOJ welcomes the Tulsa Pop Culture Expo to the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel November 2-4th. It’s a weekend full of pop culture, great costumes, video gaming, celebrity guests and more. KXOJ is partnering with Tulsa Pop Kids to pass out free Christian comic books during the event. For more information visit tulsapopcultureexpo.com

Announced Guests:

* MCU regular and Doctor Who companion, Karen Gillan!

* Firefly fan favorite, Summer Glau!

* Steven Universe and The Goldbergs star, Zach Callison!

* The Dukes of Hazzard and Smallville star, John Schneider!

* Ponyboy from The Outsiders, C. Thomas Howell!

* Gilmore Girls and Guardians of the Galaxy actor, Sean Gunn!

* Eddie Munster from The Munsters, Butch Patrick!

* The Stars of the hit tv show “CHiPs”, Erik Estrada, Larry Wilcox, and Robert Pine!

* Marvel Comics and DC Comics writer, Christopher Priest!

* With over 4.3 million subscribers Youtube subscribers, and over 1 billion views, Gameranx!

* Cosplayer and Twitch Streamer, Danica Rockwood!

Be sure to LIKE the Tulsa Pop Kids page to stay up-to-date with all of the #TulsaPop announcements!

Purchase your tickets today at the Early Bird rate only for a limited time!