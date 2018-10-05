Tulsa Pop Kids, XPO Game Festival and OKPOP are partnering together to bring you the 2018 Tulsa Pop Culture Expo, November 2-4, at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center in Tulsa.

From Oklahoma Pop Culture to nationally recognized actors and comic industry pros, to the best gaming around; the Tulsa Pop Culture Expo is the one Tulsa Comic Con you do not want to miss!

Announced Guests:

* MCU regular and Doctor Who companion, Karen Gillan!

* Firefly fan favorite, Summer Glau!

* Steven Universe and The Goldbergs star, Zach Callison!

* The Dukes of Hazzard and Smallville star, John Schneider!

* Ponyboy from The Outsiders, C. Thomas Howell!

* Gilmore Girls and Guardians of the Galaxy actor, Sean Gunn!

* Eddie Munster from The Munsters, Butch Patrick!

* The Stars of the hit tv show “CHiPs”, Erik Estrada, Larry Wilcox, and Robert Pine!

* Marvel Comics and DC Comics writer, Christopher Priest!

* With over 4.3 million subscribers Youtube subscribers, and over 1 billion views, Gameranx!

* Cosplayer and Twitch Streamer, Danica Rockwood!

