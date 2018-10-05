IN THE STUDIO:
Tulsa Pop Culture Expo

Tulsa Pop Kids, XPO Game Festival and OKPOP are partnering together to bring you the 2018 Tulsa Pop Culture Expo, November 2-4, at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center in Tulsa.

From Oklahoma Pop Culture to nationally recognized actors and comic industry pros, to the best gaming around; the Tulsa Pop Culture Expo is the one Tulsa Comic Con you do not want to miss!

Announced Guests:
* MCU regular and Doctor Who companion, Karen Gillan!
* Firefly fan favorite, Summer Glau!
Steven Universe and The Goldbergs star, Zach Callison!
* The Dukes of Hazzard and Smallville star, John Schneider!
* Ponyboy from The Outsiders, C. Thomas Howell!
Gilmore Girls and Guardians of the Galaxy actor, Sean Gunn!
* Eddie Munster from The Munsters, Butch Patrick!
* The Stars of the hit tv show “CHiPs”, Erik Estrada, Larry Wilcox, and Robert Pine!
* Marvel Comics and DC Comics writer, Christopher Priest!
* With over 4.3 million subscribers Youtube subscribers, and over 1 billion views, Gameranx!
* Cosplayer and Twitch Streamer, Danica Rockwood!

Be sure to LIKE the Tulsa Pop Kids page to stay up-to-date with all of the #TulsaPop announcements!

Purchase your tickets today at the Early Bird rate only for a limited time!

Contact Us

KXOJ Radio
2448 E. 81st Suite 5500
Tulsa, Ok 74137
(918) 492-2660 (office)
(918) 460-KXOJ (studio)
(918) 512-1009 (text)
email: kxoj@kxoj.com

KXOJ on Youtube

Tulsa song

