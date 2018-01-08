TWR Women of Hope Radiothon

Tune in January 16th & 17th and join us in bringing pure truth through an international radio program called TWR Women of Hope. You can really make a difference in the lives of women who are hurting and in desperate need of Jesus.

What is TWR?

Speaking fluently in more than 230 languages and dialects, TWR exists to reach the world for Jesus Christ. Our global media outreach engages millions in 190 countries with biblical truth. Since 1952, God has enabled TWR to help lead people from doubt to decision to discipleship.

Together with international partners, local churches and other ministries, TWR provides relevant programming, discipleship resources and dedicated workers to spread hope to individuals and communities around the globe. Whether using high-powered radio to reach people in the Middle East and Latin America, streaming content to Internet users in Asia and Europe or visiting face-to-face with listeners in Africa, TWR leaves a lasting spiritual footprint.

Our Calling

To reach the world for Christ by mass media so that lasting fruit is produced