Valentine Banquet with Josh Wilson

We want to help you have an unforgettable Valentine’s Day this year, so we’re throwing a big banquet at the Tulsa Doubletree Warren Place Hotel with a private concert featuring Josh Wilson!

Your evening will begin at 6:30pm in the magnificent hotel lobby where you’ll ride down the escalator to the hotel Grand Ballroom. There you will find an amazing array of entree’s and sides to choose from including a scrumptious dessert spread. The banquet tables will be decorated for the occasion and you’ll have a chance to win door prizes and participate in a few fun ice-breakers to start the evening. Then sit back and enjoy the astonishing artistry of Josh Wilson in concert. Josh is an accomplished singer, songwriter and guitar player who receives accolades everywhere he goes for his unique ability to connect to an audience whether he is appearing solo or in a band. If you’ve never experienced Josh Wilson live, it is something you will not forget! Them at the end of the evening, marriages will be encouraged by Pastor Hess Hester from Southern Hills Baptist Church (who just happens to be Josh’s father-in-law!). He’ll give married couples an opportunity to renew their vows in one big ceremony! It will surely be a memorable night you’ll be talking about for years.

Space is very limited for this event, so buy your tickets online now by using the link below. The link will also show you the full menu for the evening.

This very special Valentine’s Banquet is sponsored by Burgraff Restoration- The One To Call.

ABOUT JOSH WILSON:

Texas-native Josh Wilson started taking piano lessons in fourth grade, learned guitar and drums in sixth and seventh grade, and fell in love with songwriting in college at Nashville’s Belmont University. A self-described introvert with an aversion to the spotlight, Wilson never dreamed he’d be the one behind the mic, but God had other plans. When he signed his first record deal in 2006, Wilson has become a staple at radio, amassing six Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs chart, including “That Was Then, This Is Now,” “Savior, Please,” “I Refuse,” “Fall Apart,” “Carry Me” and “Before The Morning,” which landed the No. 4 spot on Billboard’s 2012 Year-End Christian Songs chart. He’s toured with some of the genre’s biggest acts, including Third Day, Steven Curtis Chapman, Matthew West and Casting Crowns; and even veteran artists who applaud Wilson’s carefully honed musicianship have admired his impressive live show. He’s been known to have as many as 20 instruments on-stage at any given time (and knows how to play all of them).

Wilson resides in Nashville, Tennessee with his wife of eight years, Becca and their two-year old son Asher. For more information about Josh Wilson, please visit JoshWilsonMusic.com and on his social links below.

