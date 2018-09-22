Win a trip to TOGETHER in Dallas

KXOJ is giving away a trip to Texas Motor Speedway to be a part of the TOGETHER gathering! Text the word TOGETHER to 918-460-KXOJ to enter. We’ll draw a winner on October 5th and October 12th. Each winner will receive two tickets to the event, a hotel room for two nights, and a gas card for $94.10!
FEATURING…
Hillsong Worship
Lecrae
Ravi Zacharias
Tye Tribbett
KB
Bethel Music
Brian Houston
John M. Perkins
Matt Chandler
Laurel Bunker
Jonathan “JP” Pokluda
Nona Jones
Loren Cunningham
Lindy Conant
Joe White
Ben Pirtle
Lauren Chandler
Todd White
Francis Chan
Nick Hall
Jesus Culture
Tony Evans
Banning Liebscher
Sammy Rodriguez
Priscilla Shirer
Andy Mineo
Tedashii
Richard Stearns
York Moore
Mike Lindell
Andy Byrd
Christine D’Clario
Dave Lubben
Alena Pitts
Grant Skeldon
DATE
Saturday–Sunday, October 20-21
LOCATION
Texas Motor Speedway
TIME
Doors at 8AM
Saturday: 10AM–10PM
Sunday: 9:30AM–12:30PM
COST
Free! Bring a friend!