Winter Jam 2/8/20

Get ready for the WinterJam Tour Spectacular live at the BOK Center on Saturday February 8th. Tickets are only $15 at the door. You’ll see some of your favorite artists including Crowder, Hillsong Young & Free, Passion, Andy Mineo, Building 429, RED, Austin French, Zane Black, Riley Clemmons, Newsong, Ballenger, Zauntee and more. It’s going to be an amazing night of worship so grab the youth group, the family and join us for WinterJam 2020!

Jam Nation: 3:30 PM 3:30 PM

Doors Open/Pre-Jam Party: 5:00 PM

Show Time: 6:00 PM