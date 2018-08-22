23 Ways to ask your kids about their day without saying how was your day?!

23 Ways to Ask Your Kid ‘How Was Your Day?’ Without Asking ‘How Was Your Day?’

What was the best thing that happened to you today?

If you could change one thing about today, what would you change?

Did anyone miss out on an opportunity to show kindness?

What was the coolest thing you learned today?

Did a friend do anything to make you smile?

What was your favorite thing your teacher talked about?

Did you a play a game at recess?

Is there someone at school who could use a friend?

What was the craziest thing that happened in class?

Tell me something that made you laugh today.

What new word did you learn today?

If you could choose to sit beside anyone in class, who would it be?

Did you discover a new book or a favorite character?

If you could be a teacher, what subject would you teach?

What could have happened to make today more interesting?

Give me three interesting facts from school today in 30 seconds. Go!

Is there anyone that you try to avoid around school?

What was the most interesting thing you saw walking the halls between classes?

How did you see God at work during your day?

Did you have a chance to show Jesus to someone else?

Did anyone show Jesus to you today?

What happened today at school that we can pray about?

How can we best pray for your teacher and your class?