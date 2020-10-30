Home
A perfect weekend to do some hiking! Here are some of your favorite places! If you have more to add, comment and share with us!

Keystone Ancient Forest. Very interesting place! -Wendy 
Favorite place to hike around green country- Osage Hills State Park. It’s just west of Bartlesville and has beautiful hiking! You can even see wild mustangs roaming on the land as you drive there from Bartlesville. 
– Megan
Red Bud Valley – Oxley Nature Center
Turkey Mountain
Robber’s Cave – Wilburton
Devil’s Den State Park  

