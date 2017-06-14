A Theme of Unity after today’s incident in Virgina

From President Trump, to the Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, to the House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi there are 2 common threads I noticed in their speeches: Unity and Prayer. Listen to the words of all of them including the prayer that was offered to God before the session was underway. I particularly loved hearing the entire House of Representatives say “Amen” after the prayer, and hearing them recite the Pledge of Allegiance as they as a body said, “Under God.” -Dave Weston

Audio is courtesy of NBC-TV