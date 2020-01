CVS is famous for its ridiculously long receipts. So this seems like a fitting way to celebrate them.

There are a few people on Etsy who are now selling CVS receipt SCARVES. They’re five-foot white scarves with CVS receipts printed on them.

If you want one, they’re around $20. Or you could just wrap up your neck in an actual CVS receipt, which might also keep you warm.

(ABC News)