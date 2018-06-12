Blue Star Mothers sends Freedom packages to troops! Find out what to provide!

Come on out to the concert at the Thrivent Financial Concert Series Thursday night and bring items to sent to our troops! Below Dave and Katie go through the whole list for you.

EZ-Mac & Cheese (NOT BOWLS)

Soup – READY TO EAT (pop top)

Tuna, chicken, or salmon pouches

Dried fruit (individual packets)

Beef jerky/Slim Jims (small or individual)

Instant oatmeal (individual packets)

Breakfast/granola bars

Crackers (individually wrapped packages)

Pop tarts

Ramen noodle packets (NOT BOWLS)

Sunflower seeds or trail mix (individual packets)

Coffee (individual)

Tea bags (individual)

Powdered drink mixes (individual packets)

Spiced apple cider (individual packets)

Candy (individually wrapped)

Cream/sugar packets

Baby wipes (resealable bag) uncented

Foot powder (travel size)

Eye drops (small)

Hand sanitizer (travel size)

Sunscreen (small lotion or gel)

Chapstick

Dental floss

Mouthwash (travel size)

Toothpaste (travel size)

Toothbrushes

Disposable razors

Tylenol/Advil (small bottles)

Cough drops

Bandaids

Socks (100% cotton or wool)

AAA or AA batteries

Ziploc bags (any size)

Puzzle books

Pens or mechanical pencils