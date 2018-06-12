Blue Star Mothers sends Freedom packages to troops! Find out what to provide!

Come on out to the concert at the Thrivent Financial Concert Series Thursday night and bring items to sent to our troops! Below Dave and Katie go through the whole list for you.
EZ-Mac & Cheese (NOT BOWLS)
Soup – READY TO EAT (pop top)
Tuna, chicken, or salmon pouches
Dried fruit (individual packets)
Beef jerky/Slim Jims (small or individual)
Instant oatmeal (individual packets)
Breakfast/granola bars
Crackers (individually wrapped packages)
Pop tarts
Ramen noodle packets (NOT BOWLS)
Sunflower seeds or trail mix (individual packets)
Coffee (individual)
Tea bags (individual)
Powdered drink mixes (individual packets)
Spiced apple cider (individual packets)
Candy (individually wrapped)
Cream/sugar packets
Baby wipes (resealable bag) uncented
Foot powder (travel size)
Eye drops (small)
Hand sanitizer (travel size)
Sunscreen (small lotion or gel)
Chapstick
Dental floss
Mouthwash (travel size)
Toothpaste (travel size)
Toothbrushes
Disposable razors
Tylenol/Advil (small bottles)
Cough drops
Bandaids
Socks (100% cotton or wool)
AAA or AA batteries
Ziploc bags (any size)
Puzzle books
Pens or mechanical pencils