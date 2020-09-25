Ideas for this Fall!

The CDC released a bunch of guidelines, and the big takeaway was that trick-or-treating is riskier this year. But there are still a bunch of fall activities you CAN do. Like . . .

Visiting a pumpkin patch or apple orchard. As long as you’re using hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, and people are able to social distance.

Carving or decorating pumpkins at home, or outside at a safe distance with friends.

Decorating your house or apartment.

Walking around the neighborhood to look at other decorated houses.

Doing a scavenger hunt where kids get lists of fall-themed things to look for while they walk around outdoors, like a pumpkin on a porch or leaves that are a certain color.

Having a virtual Halloween costume contest over Zoom.

Doing a Halloween movie night with people you live with.

Instead of trick-or-treating, hide candy around the house or backyard like it’s Easter.

Bake pumpkin seeds or a dessert that tastes like fall, like pumpkin pie.