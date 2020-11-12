Jordan Feliz has some ideas for budding Christian artists!

Jordan Feliz held a free songwriting clinic this week. He said, “one of the most common questions I get as a Christian singer/songwriter is “how do I become a Christian singer/songwriter?” During this class, I will be able to go into detail with Seth Mosley and talk about what I have learned so far as a Christian singer/songwriter. I will be able to reveal so much about my music and how it came to life. Head over to HitSongFormula.com and enter your name and email and Jordan will send you a free recording of the class.