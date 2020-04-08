Some tips to keep the food fresher longer!

We’re supposed to avoid the grocery store if possible, so here are a few ways to make your food last a little longer

Put a paper towel in with your lettuce or spinach. It absorbs the extra moisture and keeps greens from getting soggy and gross.

Re-wrap your block of cheese. It’s better if it gets a tiny bit of air. So put it in something more breathable than plastic wrap, like wax paper. Then put the whole thing inside a partially open plastic bag. It’ll also taste better that way.

Freeze leftover broth in ice cube trays. A lot of recipes only call for a little bit of chicken stock, so don’t waste a whole bottle. Freeze the rest so it’s easy to use later.

Store fresh herbs the way you store fresh flowers. Keep them upright in a glass with a little water in the bottom. It’s the easiest way to lengthen their shelf life.