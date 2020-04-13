Tips from others that have worked from home for years

Many people are finding themselves working from home right now. Here are some tips from them to make the most of it.

This new survey talked to over 3,000 people who worked from home before the crisis hit. Here are eight pieces of advice they had for newbies . . .

1. Don’t forget to take breaks. It was the most common piece of advice they gave.

2. Develop a routine. Don’t just drift through every day without a plan.

3. Create a home office space. It doesn’t have to be a separate room. Even your kitchen table is better than working from bed.

4. Get up and move around. Don’t stay on your computer when you take breaks. Give your eyes a rest, and your muscles a chance to stretch.

5. Set clear boundaries between work and play. Do your best to separate your free time from your work hours. Meaning specific start and end times.

6. Don’t watch TV. A lot of people in the survey said it’s important to avoid distractions.

7. Get dressed. It’s hard to get in the right mindset if you’re always in pajamas.

8. Keep in touch with co-workers. Take time to call and email people, even if it’s just to say hi and catch up.