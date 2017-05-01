2017 K-LOVE Fan Awards Voting Now Open

Voting is now underway for the 2017 K-LOVE Fan Awards, empowering fans to not only select winners in each category, but additionally play a part in awarding a newly renovated, mortgage-free home for a combat wounded hero or Gold Star spouse through the Military Warriors Support Foundation (MWSF). Each category’s honorees were chosen by fans with for KING & COUNTRY, Lauren Daigle and TobyMac topping the nominations for this year’s fan-voted K-LOVE Fan Awards, honored in three categories each.

Unique to this year’s voting, the K-LOVE Fan Awards have enlisted the help of fans to partner with the K-LOVE Radio Network and MWSF in an effort to give back to some of our nation’s combat wounded heroes and Gold Star families. K-LOVE will assist MWSF in placing a combat wounded hero or Gold Star spouse into a newly renovated, mortgage-free home.

Nationally, MWSF has awarded over 768 newly renovated, mortgage-free homes to combat wounded veterans, Gold Star spouses and their families. Over 1,200 children and 1,300 adults have a place to call home, because of our Homes4WoundedHeroes and Homes4GoldStars programs. To find out more about MWSF, visit www.militarywarriors.org.

The nominees for Film/Impact award were just unveiled and include the following:

Ben Hur

Facing Darkness

Is Genesis History?

The Case for Christ

To Joey, With Love

The 5th annual K-LOVE Fan Awards will return to the historic Grand Ole Opry House on May 28. The fan experience driven weekend will kick off with a concert featuring MercyMe, Lauren Daigle, Danny Gokey and Zach Williams in Nashville on May 26. Coca-Cola Consolidated will once again serve as a presenting sponsor for the 2017 K-LOVE Fan Awards. For more information on attending the weekend, visit www.KLOVEFanAwards.com.