‘6 Below Miracle on the Mountain’ Releases Official Trailer

In the upcoming film 6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain, a snowstorm strands former professional hockey player Eric LeMarque (Josh Hartnett) atop a Mountain for eight days as he is forced to face his past and come to terms with his personal demons and rediscover the power of faith within him in order to survive. Check out the newly released official trailer below. 

The new film from Momentum Pictures is based on a true story that took place in February 2003 as the hockey player fought to survive in the wilderness around California’s Mammoth Mountain after taking a secluded trail. 
 

Directed by Scott Waugh and written by Madison Turner, 6 Below will hit theaters October 13th. Follow their Facebook page here for continued updates. 

