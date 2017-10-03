6th Annual K-LOVE Christmas Tour to Feature We Are Messengers and Plumb

Today K-LOVE officially announces their 6th annual K-LOVE Christmas Tour. The 19-city tour will be headlined by multi-GRAMMY® Award winning artist Steven Curtis Chapman and joined by special guests Plumb, We Are Messengers and Mark Martel. Official tour dates are listed below.

“We are thrilled to again bring the K-LOVE Christmas Tour to 19 cities this year!” exclaims David Pierce, Chief of Ministry Partnerships/K-LOVE & Air1. “Steven Curtis Chapman will lead an amazing night filled with Christmas favorites along with Plumb, We Are Messengers, and Marc Martel. This show will be one to remember.”

Produced by 25 Entertainment, this annual tour will kick off the weekend of Thanksgiving on Saturday, November 25 at Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock, Arkansas and will wrap at New York City’s historic Beacon Theatre on Sunday, December 17.

Rod Riley, President of Word Entertainment, shares, “We are so excited to partner with K-LOVE on the 6th year of their Christmas Tour. This event has become a fan favorite and an annual event for families every Christmas. K-LOVE Christmas is certainly a tour you don’t want to miss!”

Fans will be sure to experience an evening of holiday music and fan favorites for the entire family, celebrating the reason for the season. Tickets are available now and start as low as $19.99/each + fees. Purchase yours now by visiting KLOVEChristmasTour.com.

2017 K-LOVE Christmas Tour dates*:

Nov. 25 – Little Rock, AR – Robinson Performance Hall

Nov. 26 – Wichita, KS – Century II Performing Arts Center

Nov. 28 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

Nov. 29 – Baton Rouge, LA – River Center Performing Arts Center Arena

Nov. 30 – Jackson, MS – Pinelake Church

Dec. 1 – Evansville, IN – Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza

Dec. 2 – Oklahoma City, OK – Council Road Baptist Church

Dec. 3 – Denver, CO – 1STBANK Center

Dec. 5 – Kansas City, MO – First Baptist Church Raytown

Dec. 6 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

Dec. 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Victory Family Church

Dec. 8 – Chicago, IL – Rosemont Theater

Dec. 9 – Lexington, KY – Quest Community Church

Dec. 10 – Indianapolis, IN – Old National Center

Dec. 13 – Jacksonville, FL – Trinity Baptist Church

Dec. 14 – Charlotte, NC – Bojangles’ Coliseum

Dec. 15 – Virginia Beach, VA – New Life Providence

Dec. 16 – Philadelphia, PA – Tower Theater

Dec. 17 – Beacon Theater – New York, NY

*tour dates subject to change; check website for the latest tour schedule: KLOVEChristmasTour.com.