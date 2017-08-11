‘A Question of Faith’ Releases Official Trailer

Starring Richard T. Jones, Kim Fields, C. Thomas Howell, GregAlan Williams, Jaci Velasquez and T.C. Stallings, the official trailer for the film A Question Of Faith was recently released.

A Question of Faith tells a moving story of three families from different cultures who live in the same community. They are complete strangers living vastly separate lives until a texting and driving accident thrusts them onto converging paths where they discover God’s love, forgiveness, grace and mercy. “God’s power is glorified in this film in a way I’ve personally not seen before,” says the films producer Angela White.



[embedded content]

Along with a strong message of faith, the talented and well-known cast delivers a compelling storyline that touches on timely topics such as racial prejudice, the consequences of texting and driving, and the debate surrounding organ donation. The producers expect the film to resonate strongly amongst churches and it also features a strong Gospel music soundtrack throughout. The film is produced by Angela White of Silver Lining Entertainment.

A Question of Faith is scheduled for a fall 2017 release. Check out the official website for the film here and follow their Facebook page for continued updates.