IN THE STUDIO:
Aaron Cole Releases Summer Anthem ‘YCHMB’

​Aaron Cole Releases Summer Anthem 'YCHMB'

   

Posted: June 15, 2017, 6:00 PM | Category: New Releases
 Artist Tags: Aaron Cole
Source: From Staff Reports JG
Aaron Cole has released a single titled “YCHMB (You Can’t Hold Me Back)” just in time to provide a new summer anthem option.

Aaron Cole has been quite the busy up-and-coming artist since the release of his If I Can Be Honest EP in November 2016. In March of this year, Cole dropped “Facts.”
 
A video was released along with the new single. You can watch the video below.
 

 
Keep up with the tour dates and happenings surrounding Aaron Cole either on twitter or facebook.

 Thursday, June 15, 2017
