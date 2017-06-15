​Aaron Cole Releases Summer Anthem ‘YCHMB’

Aaron Cole has released a single titled “YCHMB (You Can’t Hold Me Back)” just in time to provide a new summer anthem option.

Aaron Cole has been quite the busy up-and-coming artist since the release of his If I Can Be Honest EP in November 2016. In March of this year, Cole dropped “Facts.”



A video was released along with the new single. You can watch the video below.



[embedded content]



Keep up with the tour dates and happenings surrounding Aaron Cole either on twitter or facebook.