Aaron Shust Releases Performance Video For ‘You Redeem’

This week Aaron Shust released the performance video, featuring former Sanctus Real lead singer and co-writer Matt Hammitt, for his new single “You Redeem.” The song is the first single from the live worship album Love Made A Way, releasing March 10th.

“When God performs miracles, when he heals what cannot be cured, it can be overwhelming to know that He is mindful of us. I can clearly recall every moment I’ve been wrecked by His presence. His love on display will do that,” Aaron says about the inspiration behind the song. “Can’t wait for you all to hear the entire album! New songs, old songs and songs the Church love to sing!”



[embedded content]

The release of Love Made A Way follows Shust’s 2015 Doxology, and his early 2016 Ever Be EP, which saw Shust’s version of the Bethel Music song become his biggest single since “My Hope Is In You.” Click here to catch Aaron on the road this spring, here to follow him on social media and here to purchase the single on iTunes.

Love Made A Way track listing

01. Heartbeat (Live)

02. My Hope Is in You (Live)

03. Belong (Live)

04. You Redeem (Live)

05. Ever Be (Live)

06. God of Brilliant Lights (Live)

07. Cornerstone (Live)

08. Death Was Arrested (Live)

09. Resurrecting (Live)

10. My Savior My God (Live)

11. Lead On (Live)