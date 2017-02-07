Aaron Sprinkle Announces New Solo Album ‘Real Life’

Legendary rock producer Aaron Sprinkle has announced that he will be releasing a new solo album, titled Real Life, on March 24. The album can be preordered now through Tooth & Nail at smarturl.it/TNNStore.

The album’s first single, “Invincible,” is available to stream now via SoundCloud. Click here to listen. The song displays a more electronic sound than much of Sprinkle’s past work, although the customary edge is still definitely present.

Aaron Sprinkle’s personal musical work spans Poor Old Lu, a group which he played in throughout the 90s, and five previous full length solo albums (the most recent being 2013’s Water and Guns). As a producer, Aaron Sprinkle’s credits include work with bands like Thousand Foot Krutch, Anberlin, Kutless, Demon Hunter, Emery and Disciple.

Real Life is available for preorder both digitally or through a purple vinyl pressing exclusive to Tooth & Nail. You can keep up with Aaron through twitter, his official website and instagram.