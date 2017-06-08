Abigail Duhon and Spencer Kane’s ‘Dance Up’ Featured in New ‘Dude Perfect’ Episode

Fans of the hit YouTube channel Dude Perfect got a treat with the June 5th episode of the show, which featured pop artists Abigail Duhon and Spencer Kane’s song “Dance Up.” The episode also featured the New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

RELATED Abigail Duhon Releases Title Track For Upcoming Movie

“My song ‘DANCE UP’ is featured on Dude Perfect video this week with my hometown QB Drew Brees. Check it out,” Abigail excitedly shared this week via social media. Abigail and Spencer are in good company with other CCM artists such as Joel Vaughn, Tauren Wells and About A Mile who have also had their songs featured in Dude Perfect episodes. Check out the video below.

“Dance Up” is from Abigail’s recently released self-titled album. The six-track album was her first since[…]