Acoustic-Soul Singer C West Drops Debut Solo Album

Acoustic Soul singer, songwriter and guitarist, C West, is finally bringing his inspiring and uplifting, decision-making melodies to the public with the release of his debut solo album, Hide and Seek (Marquis Boone/Tyscot). The 20-year old millennial minstrel is working his R&B-flavored track “Focus” at gospel radio while his Pop-flavored track, “Unusual Love,” is gaining traction at college radio formats.



C West writes decision-making songs about choosing right over wrong and leading a positive life. The mellow-toned tenor debuted his spiritual love song, “Breaks Your Heart,” earlier this year and he is currently promoting his Billboard Top 30 Gospel Airplay chart single, “Focus.” The latter is earning broad airplay on both gospel and R&B radio station formats. “Heard this on Sirius, FM [That’s] what I’m talking about,” one fan wrote on YouTube while another simply wrote, “Love this song! STAY Focused.”



C West hails from the North Buffalo area of the city where he was raised in the church but was influenced by the music of Maxwell, Michael Jackson and Prince. While a student at Villa Maria College, he won a “Discovered” singing contest sponsored by Marquis Boone who has managed artists such as Billboard No. 1 artists, Casey J and Bri (Briana Babineaux). First prize was a recording contract and C West’s “Hide and Seek” project is the result.



Visit www.iamcwest.com for more news and information.