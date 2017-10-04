Adam Agee To Release Solo EP With Syntax Creative and First Company Management

Syntax Creative is pleased to announce a new partnership with Nashville, Tennessee-based First Company Management to distribute the upcoming music project of CCM veteran Adam Agee. He will release his debut solo effort, a five-track EP titled Paper Planes, on Oct. 27 at all digital outlets. Paper Planes is also available for pre-order now.

Agee was a founding member and lead vocalist for pop/punk band Stellar Kart, which released its latest album, All In, on Inpop Records in 2013. In 2015, Agee became the lead singer for iconic Christian rock band Audio Adrenaline, which released Sound of the Saints shortly after.

“When it comes to Adam’s solo career, we were desiring a digital partner that we could interface with and had a proven track record,” First Company General Manager Dave Wagner said. “We are excited to have found both in Syntax.”

Adam Agee is also part of the management roster at First Company Management. He will begin sharing some of his solo tunes for the first time on the Big Church Night Out Tour, which launches tomorrow in Colorado Springs. You can see a full list of dates for that tour here.

To keep up with Adam as he launches this new chapter of his career, you can find him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.