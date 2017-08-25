Alan Jackson Lands No. 1 Chart Positions for Rerelease of ‘Precious Memories, Live at the Ryman’ DVD

Country music superstar Alan Jackson is back at the top of the charts this week, celebrating the No. 1 spot on this week’s Billboard Music Video chart, according to Nielsen Soundscan, with the rerelease of his LIVE DVD recording entitled Precious Memories, Live at the Ryman.

Precious Memories, rereleased by Gaither Music Group and produced by Martin Fischer and directed by James Burton Yockey, also garnered the No. 1 position on this week’s Christian Video chart. In addition, Jackson’s 2-CD Precious Memories set (Universal) climbed up this week’s Country chart to the No. 8 position and landed the No. 2 position on the week’s Contemporary Christian Music chart.

“It is a joy to partner with Alan Jackson on this DVD,” stated Gaither Music Group founder and gospel music legend Bill Gaither. “As a songwriter, I really appreciate the beauty of a well-written song; and Alan has been showing the world for a long time how to write great songs. On this recording, he went back to songs that both of us treasure–hymns of the church–with lyrics that keep on inspiring us with their timeless messages.”

Taped at the historic Ryman, known as “The Mother Church of Country Music” in Nashville, TN, the nostalgic, 14-song collection captures Jackson’s stage performances of songs from his first gospel recording, Precious Memories, originally released in 2006. The video, which features Jackson’s heartwarming tones singing signature renditions of traditional hymns and gospel favorites, also includes behind-the-scenes interviews with him, his mother and his wife as he reflects on his musical roots.



[embedded content]



The TV special–an immediate hit with viewers across networks–enjoyed a strong premiere on

RFD-TV which has now added two shows to its list of airings as follows:

September 11th 8:00 p.m. EST

September 11th Midnight EST



The Precious Memories DVD is also airing as part of a television special on DirecTV, Dish TV, TBN, PBS, The Heartland Network, GaitherTV, FamilyNet, CTN, GMC, GMTN, Guardian, Liberty, TCT and TLN. It is airing in Canada on Vision TV, CTS, The Miracle Channel and Hope TV. The DVD is featured on Gaither Music Group’s website, the Gaither Catalog Collection, digital assets, social media and YouTube channel.



Precious Memories, Live at the Ryman is exclusively distributed by Capitol Christian Music Group and Universal Music and is available now throughout general market stores and the Christian marketplace in addition to online retailers including Walmart, iTunes, Amazon, www.gaither.com and www.alanjackson.com. For further information, connect at https://www.facebook.com/OfficialAlanJackson or www.alanjackson.com or on Twitter: @OfficialJackson.



Precious Memories, Live at the Ryman–DVD Song List:

1. Blessed Assurance

2. In the Garden

3. I Love to Tell the Story

4. Turn Your Eyes upon Jesus

5. ‘Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus

6. When We All Get to Heaven

7. BONUS: Softly and Tenderly

8. BONUS: Standing on the Promises

9. Are You Washed in the Blood? / I’ll Fly Away

10. What a Friend We Have in Jesus

11. Leaning on the Everlasting Arms

12. The Old Rugged Cross

13. How Great Thou Art

14. I Want to Stroll over Heaven with You