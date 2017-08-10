Alan Jackson Teams with Gaither Music Group for ‘Precious Memories, Live at the Ryman’ on DVD

Country music superstar Alan Jackson is scheduled to rerelease a LIVE DVD recording entitled Precious Memories, Live at the Ryman in conjunction with Gaither Music Group. Available everywhere on August 11th, the video features Jackson’s stage performances of songs from his first gospel recording, Precious Memories, originally released in 2006. RFD-TV will premiere a TV special surrounding the release tonight at 630pm EST.

Recorded to honor his mother’s request that he release an album of gospel classics, the Precious Memories audio recording quickly made its way to the top of the sales charts and into the hearts of fans, selling over 1.8 million copies and earning a Platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Taped at the historic Ryman, known as “The Mother Church of Country Music” in Nashville, TN, the DVD collection, produced by Martin Fischer and directed by James[…]