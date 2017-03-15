Alan Powell Joins Cast of New NBC Drama

You may know Alan Powell for his buttery vocals in the four-man pop band Anthem Lights. Powell was one of the band’s founding members from the days when they were known as Yellow Cavalier. After three albums and countless cover songs with the band, Powell officially left Anthem Lights in early 2016 to pursue another of his passions — acting.

Alan made his acting debut by scoring the lead role in the 2014 indie film, The Song, a touching love story and modern re-imagining of the life of king Solomon. Powell has since appeared in several films including Out of Ashes, Caged No More, and Where Hope Grows. Now Powell is breaking new ground in his acting career by booking his first network television role and joining the cast of the new NBC drama “Redliners.” According to Deadline.com the show “mixes humor, romance and espionage” and “follows a pair of former operatives who get reactivated and drawn into a larger conspiracy while attempting to maintain their undercover lives.” Alan will play New York cop Wynn Rhymer.

After sharing the news on Facebook, Alan gave a shoutout to the fans who have supported him along the way. “I love acting and you guys have been with me on this journey … excited for this next phase … whatever it is.”