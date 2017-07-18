Alisa Turner Releases Cover of Bethel Music’s ‘No Longer Slaves’

Today Integrity Music’s Alisa Turner released her powerful take on Bethel Music’s “No Longer Slaves,” the third video in a series of worship covers Alisa has been releasing over the past few months. Previous videos include her cover of Elevation Worship’s “O Come To The Altar” and Zach Williams’ chart-topping “Chain Breaker.”

“The only power fear has over you is the power you allow it to have. I said it a few days ago and I’ll say it again: no more fear, no more. Let’s be done with that now. Walk freely and know you are covered in protection, love, and favor. He’s got you. I know you’ve heard the song “No Longer Slaves” sung oh so many times. So, instead of just watching my video, sing it with me. Be brave and claim the truth this song sings. You are a child of God – a blessing that will follow you all of your days,” Alisa shared this morning on why she chose to cover the song.



The topic of overcoming fear is one that has become a recurring theme for Alisa recently as she shared more of her heart on the subject in a social media post last week: “Even when the pain ends, the trauma of it all can continue on a while after. The fear can freeze you unmovable. Afraid of your tomorrows, afraid to pick up that phone call because the last one was bad news, afraid of the pain coming back, afraid of what else will go wrong. It’s human to feel fear but it’s not part of His plan for that fear to paralyze you. It takes a Brave heart to step out of fear and say, no more. I just want to encourage you today to be brave, to remind you when the Lord created you He didn’t leave anything out that you might need. Whatever fear has been lurking around, tell it, no more. You’re done with that now. You can face it, walk through and past it. And know you have everything you need to do so. He will always supply it.”

Integrity Music recently announced Alisa as their newest signee, with the singer/songwriter/worship leader’s debut, self-titled project to release August 25th and available for pre-order starting August 4th. Find more on Alisa by visiting her website at alisaturner.com and by following her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.