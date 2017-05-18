Alisa Turner Releases Cover of Elevation Worship’s ‘O Come To The Altar’

This week All About Worship artist and recent Integrity Music signee Alisa Turner released her cover of Elevation Worship‘s “O Come To The Altar.”

“It’sssssssss HERE!!!!!!!! I certainly hope you love the video. But what I pray is, you end up forgetting to even watch and just lose yourself in the midst of worship. That again, you feel the Spirit move within and all around you. He is with you, he really, really is always waiting for you, always ready to welcome you in. I’ve said this before and I’ll keep reminding you – that satan loves to get you isolated because you’re not as much a threat out on your own. Stay close to the Father and to the ones He’s placed in your life. All my love to you,” Alisa shared via social media.

“O Come To The Altar” is the first of three cover videos Alisa recorded, with the remaining two to be shared in the coming months. Talking more about her connection with the song and the reason she chose it, Alisa shared her heart in a Facebook video the night before the cover was released: “Initially when I first heard this song, I was just swept away by the beautiful melodies. It’s just a sweet reminder that anyone is welcome to come to the altar.”



The video quickly reached 14k views on its first day, prompting Alisa to share her gratitude via another post: “Shocked. 14k views since this morning. My goodness thank you each and everyone of you for watching and sharing and letting me know what it’s meant to you…. what a wonderful day.”

Follow Alisa on Facebook here for continued updates and stay tuned for her Integrity Music debut full-length album, out later this summer.