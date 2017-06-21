Alisa Turner Releases Cover of Zach Williams’ ‘Chain Breaker’

Today new Integrity Music signee Alisa Turner released her cover of Zach Williams‘ recent chart-topper “Chain Breaker.” The video is the second in a series of three covers that Alisa is releasing this summer.

“Round Two on Cover Videos!!! So excited to release Chain Breaker today. Songs like this remind me of the great power of the Lord and that He will always make a way. I dearly hope it blesses you, right where you are today. I pray your chains loosen, for freedom to what holds you in bondage, for comfort of what pain may be overwhelming you in this exact moment. Go to Him, He will take care of you in ways only He can,” Alisa shared via social media today. Check out the powerful video below.



While Turner has been teasing the news on her social media for a while now, yesterday Integrity Music made the official announcement of her addition to their artist roster. “I’m not only thankful to be part of the Integrity family as an artist, but also just as a girl whose been through some tough stuff… to be surrounded by people who welcomed me in, walked with me in the writing of this record, and just encouraged me to be myself. I am overwhelmed with gratitude,” she says of her partnership with the label.

Follow Alisa on Facebook here for continued updates and be on the lookout for her debut self-titled project, set to release August 25th.