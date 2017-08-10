Alisa Turner Releases Lyric Video for ‘Not Even Now’

Today Alisa Turner, a recent addition to the Integrity Music family, released the lyric video for her newly released song “Not Even Now.” The song is from Alisa’s self-titled debut EP, set to release August 25th.

“NOT EVEN NOW ARE WE DEFEATED!!! Our ground may shake but His doesn’t. He stands unmoved, unshaken, ready to calm the tremble within us. He is your Hope, always will be,” Alisa shared with the lyric video.

Alisa’s upcoming EP is available for pre-order now at iTunes, with two brand new songs (“Not Even Now” and “My Prayer For You”) as instant downloads when you order. Alisa is currently on the road with label mate Greg Sykes for a radio tour promoting[…]