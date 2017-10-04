Alison Krauss, Vince Gill and Others Team Up on Hymns Project

Country singer and GMA DOVE Award nominee Bradley Walker has just completed an all-new, studio recording and LIVE concert DVD of gospel songs and hymns that will be released on October 6. Produced by Ben Isaacs (The Oak Ridge Boys, The Isaacs) Blessed: Hymns and Songs of Faith (Gaither Music Group) captures many of the songs that inspired Bradley to become a singer.

“As a singer, I’d have to say an album like this has always been on my ‘bucket list,'” said Walker.”I have always hoped I would have the chance to make a record full of classic gospel songs that I’ve grown up on, with some new ones thrown in, and make it a good representation of who I am musically. I believe we’ve done that.”

That accomplishment not only finds the Alabama native fulfilling a lifelong dream, but doing so alongside some of his musical influences and heroes.

“Ben [Isaacs] and I wanted to capture the combination of country, bluegrass and gospel that we both love so much. I’m so thrilled for folks to hear how it came together,” said Walker. “We also asked several of my favorite singers on the planet to be on this album with me. These are folks who I’ve listened to and admired for many years and who I’m proud to say have all become friends.”

That group of friends includes the legendary Vince Gill, who joined Walker for “Drifting Too Far from the Shore,” a classic previously performed by Hank Williams, Sr. and Emmylou Harris, among others. Award-winning songstress Alison Krauss lent her vocals to Walker’s rendition of “Angel Band,” and bluegrass star Rhonda Vincent added her talent to the gospel classic “One Day at a Time.” Country and Gospel Music Hall of Famers Jimmy Fortune and The Oak Ridge Boys performed on the new recording in addition to the GRAMMY®-nominated Isaacs and 15-time GRAMMY® Award winner Ricky Skaggs.

The LIVE concert DVD recording, filmed in Alexandria, Indiana, features an all-star cast of musicians including Isaacs and soloist Charlotte Ritchie. Hosted by Gaither Music Group’s founder Bill Gaither, the DVD spotlights Bradley’s heart for this style of music and his dream to record this collection of songs.

The Blessed: Hymns and Songs of Faith CD and DVD recordings will be airing this fall as part of a TV special on networks including TBN, RFD-TV, PBS, The Heartland Network, FamilyNet, CTN, GMC, GMTN, Guardian, Liberty, TCT, TLN and Gaither TV (available on Roku, Google and the Internet). It will be airing in Canada on Vision TV, CTS, The Miracle Channel and Hope TV.



Known for his unequivocal baritone voice and inspiring story, this International Bluegrass Male Vocalist of the Year Award winner received his first three DOVE nominations this year surrounding his release Call Me Old-Fashioned (Gaither Music Group/Farmhouse Recordings), produced by longtime friend, singer and songwriter Rory Feek (Joey+Rory). A well-loved performer for years among country and bluegrass music circles, Walker garnered nods for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year, Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year and Southern Gospel Song of the Year.

That debut recording landed at #9 on the Country Albums chart, #4 on the Contemporary Christian Albums chart and at #1 on the Bluegrass Albums chart in 2016. The companion DVD, hosted by Rory Feek (Joey+Rory), topped the Christian Music Video chart and landed at #1 on the Billboard Top Music Video chart.

Blessed: Hymns and Songs of Faith is exclusively distributed by Capitol Christian Distribution and Universal Music and is available throughout general market stores and the Christian marketplace in addition to online retailers including iTunes, Amazon and www.gaither.com. The recording will also be available this fall at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store®.



To pre-order the CD and DVD click here, and for further information regarding Bradley, visit www.bradleywalker.com or follow him at facebook.com/bradleywalkermusic.

Blessed CD and DVD Song Listing:

1. AMAZING GRACE

2. FAMILY BIBLE with The Oak Ridge Boys

3. ANGEL BAND with Alison Krauss

4. I WILL SOMEDAY with The Isaacs

5. DRIFTING TOO FAR FROM THE SHORE with Vince Gill

6. I’LL FLY AWAY

7. CAST THE FIRST STONE

8. THE OLD RUGGED CROSS with Jimmy Fortune

9. BECAUSE HE LIVES with Charlotte Ritchie and Ben Isaacs

10. SAY SOMETHING

11. VICTORY IN JESUS

12. ONE DAY AT A TIME with Rhonda Vincent

13. WHO WILL SING FOR ME with Ricky Skaggs