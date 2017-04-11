All Above Me Collabs with Kevin Young of Disciple

Canadian band All Above Me has been on the rise since the release of last year’s album, We Are Outcasts EP, and now they’ve caught the attention of a big-name rocker.

NRT’s June Indie Artist Watch band has snagged Disciple frontman Kevin Young to lend his pipes to brand new song “King & Crown”–the first new single released after We Are Outcasts.

Young injects the song with a blast of high-octane screaming just before the 3-minute mark, and although he doesn’t appear in the accompanying music video, his presence is absolutely felt.

The music video finds lead singer Britt Harris singing while chained, presenting a visually symbolic tie to the powerful lyrics.

Check out the video for yourself, and then get the single on iTunes here.

