All Above Me Prepares to Release First Full-Length Album

All Above Me has been rapidly growing since the release of their last EP We Are Outcasts. They are now being recognized as one of the top Christian rock bands in Canada and have started to expand to the U.S., performing at 2017 Creation Fest NW as well as a European tour in 2018.

However, All Above Me does not want to be just another Christian rock band. Their music is a tool to draw people in to continue to minister before, during and after the shows and to spread the message of Jesus Christ everywhere they go. The band wants to continue to expand as a ministry with their new album, Return To The Battlefield. This will be All Above Me’s first full-length record and is set for release on February 1, 2018.

All Above Me has been so busy[…]