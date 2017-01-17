‘American Idol’ Finalist Chris Sligh Releases New Single

“American Idol” Top 10 finalist, Chris Sligh, is releasing a new song to Christian radio today. “Worthy”, the debut single from Sligh’s recently-released CD, goes for adds to Christian AC and Christian CHR/Hot AC-formatted radio stations. “Worthy”, featuring acclaimed singer/songwriter Kayla Bailey, is one of 11 songs on the electropop/worship project titled “Mighty Roar/Healing Flood.”

Sligh’s new music, his first since 2013, is already receiving accolades. New Release Today, which has named Sligh its artist of the month for January, said: “The almost four-year wait for new music was exactly what Chris Sligh needed to produce an album unlike any he’s ever released before. The electro-pop vibe runs from beginning to end, even in the more worship-focused tracks, which creates a diverse listen and shows growth as an artist since his last release,” according to newreleasetoday.com.

Sligh became a household name following his successful appearance on Season Six of “American Idol.” After making his way to the Top 10 of the popular talent search, Sligh released “Running Back to You“, with its single “Empty Me” peaking at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart in 2008. Three more releases followed between 2009 and 2012: “Christmas EP“, “The Anatomy of Broken“, and “For Our God and King.” In 2013, Sligh released “This Is Life“, a 37-song, three-album collection of new music.



[embedded content]

The CD is available on iTunes. To learn more about Sligh and “Mighty Roar/Healing Flood“, visit chrissligh.org, like Sligh on Facebook, and follow him on Twitter. To learn more about Kayla Bailey, visit kaylabailey.com.