Andrew Greer and Mark Lowry Team Up for ‘Dinner Conversations’ Film Series Podcast

Singer/songwriter Andrew Greer and southern gospel icon Mark Lowry have teamed up to create a film series podcast entitled Dinner Conversations with Mark Lowry & Andrew Greer: Turning the Light on One Question at a Time.

Andrew and Mark began taping for the series earlier this year and announced to fans via Andrew’s website that the first season of the show would include guests Russ Taff, Point of Grace, Buddy Greene & Ron Block, Anita Renfroe, Patsy Clairmont, Ken Davis, Chonda Pierce, Jan Silvious and more.

In a Facebook Live video posted this week, the guys announced that they are doing a giveaway for exclusive Dinner Conversations prize packages by signing up at the official website. With a total of fifty winners to be chosen at random over the month of June, prizes include a “Dinner Conversation” with Mark and Andrew over FaceTime, limited edition signed Dinner Conversations caricature prints, Dinner Conversations mugs, homemade Dinner Conversations baked goods and signed DVDs from both Andrew and Mark. The contest ends June 30th and all who enter will get to watch the series debut 24 hours before it airs to the public.



“We both believe communion begins with good conversation, and good conversation often begins around the table, so join us as we invite you around our table to talk with our friends,” they shared.

Click here to enter for the giveaway and follow Mark and Andrew on Facebook for continued updates on Dinner Conversations with Mark Lowry & Andrew Greer: Turning the Light on One Question at a Time.