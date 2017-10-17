Andrew Marcus Unveils New Side Project Addition

Two-time GMA Canada Covenant Award-winning singer/songwriter Andrew Marcus has released a surprise album, Lift My Eyes, under the hip hop artist, ADDITION. Spending time in the studio experimenting, Marcus’ long time passion for 90’s hip hop music surprisingly resurfaced.

Produced and penned by Marcus, the album releases this August containing seven selections that musically take us back to the 90’s and lyrically teach us the Word of God. “Lift My Eyes,” ADDITION’s debut single released July 28th, was written after his father encouraged him to write a song with his favourite Scripture: Psalm 121.



“I was genuinely surprised when these songs and this project started taking shape,” says Marcus. “I haven’t listened to my 90’s mix tapes for many years. It has been such a fun experience writing these songs and I hope these songs help listeners memorize Scripture and stand on the promises of God.”



With six critically acclaimed recordings to his credit, including his BEC RECORDINGS debut album Constant featuring writing and vocal collaborations with Leeland and Paul Baloche, Marcus has really stepped out of the box with this experimental side project. The multi Covenant Award-winner continues to serve as pastor of worship at Coquitlam Alliance Church in British Columbia.