Anthem Lights to Release ‘Painted Skies’ October 13

Pop group Anthem Lights had fans on the edge of their seats with the promise of a huge announcement earlier this week. The four-member Nashville-based band took to Facebook Live to announce that their long-awaited independent album Painted Skies will be released on Friday, October 13. Fully funded by Kickstarter, Painted Skies is a full-length album consisting of ten original songs that the band described on their campaign page as “more transparent than anything we’ve made before.” This will be Spencer Kane’s debut appearance on an original album with the band since joining Anthem Lights in early 2016.

News of the album release wasn’t the only exciting announcement the guys had in store. Fans were also informed that the band is hosting an album release party in downtown Nashville on October 7th. Tickets are selling for $100, though they are in limited supply. Those who supported the Kickstarter for Painted Skies at the $100 level will receive one free ticket to the show. Attendants will have the privilege of hearing the album before it releases, eating great food, and mingling with the band. They will also receive an advanced copy of the album. “Honestly, it’s just a night that we wanted to have to celebrate you guys and what you did for us to help us make this record,” Caleb said during the Facebook Live.



As for what Anthem Lights will be doing to celebrate on release day, the group will be traveling around New York City, playing several shows in random locations which they’ll announce beforehand via their social media channels. The band’s tour schedule will pick up after that, as they’ll be heading out on Sadie Robertson’s “Live Original Tour.” Click here for tour dates and tickets and follow the band on Facebook here for continued updates.