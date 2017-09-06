Artists Announce ‘Night of Hope’ Hurricane Harvey Relief Concert

Night of Hope, a Hurricane Harvey relief concert, will be held on Wednesday, September 20th at Verizon Theatre in Grand Prairie, Texas. 100% of all ticket proceeds will go to support the relief efforts through Convoy of Hope.

Night of Hope is a collaborative effort from local Christian radio stations KLTY, AiR1, Way-FM, & KCBI and is produced by Awakening Events. The lineup includes some of the biggest names in Christian Music today as artists come together to help those impacted by this devastating storm.

As of today, the confirmed lineup includes MercyMe, TobyMac, Casting Crowns, For King & Country, Zach Williams, Natalie Grant, Danny Gokey, Phil Wickham, Josh Wilson, Chonda Pierce, Laura Story, Brandon Heath, Jason Roy of Building 429, Tauren Wells, Moriah Peters, Chris August, Jason Crabb, Wayne Watson, Plumb and John Tibbs.



This massive group concert comes a few days after “Together For Texas,” a Facebook Live event hosted last week by Natalie Grant and friends that raised over $250,000 for Convoy of Hope. In an editorial piece following the hugely successful and touching live-stream, NRT’s Executive Editor shared why he was so moved by the concert: “The most significant thing about this broadcast–something that goes beyond today’s headlines and the relief efforts and the fundraising–is that our industry woke up to the magnitude of their powers combined. Together For Texas, I hope, is the firstfruits of the industry finding ways to make a difference that go beyond big arenas, radio airplay and Sunday morning setlists. Perhaps the CCM community has realized that it has more influence than previously thought, when working together.”

Also striving to help relief efforts, Switchfoot and Lifehouse live-streamed a brief set from a shelter in Houston yesterday. The live performance followed the release of “Shine Like Gold,” a collaborative track from the bands that has raised over $50,000 to support hurricane relief in partnership with Food for the Hungry.

Click here for more information and ticket details on Night of Hope, and here to read more on Convoy of Hope.